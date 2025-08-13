Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.

Asset Entities Price Performance

Shares of ASST opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 17.31.

Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 996.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Asset Entities

In other news, Chairman Michael Gaubert sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.44, for a total transaction of $223,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 20,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,018.48. This trade represents a 59.33% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Matthew Krueger sold 26,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total transaction of $217,272.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,150. This trade represents a 84.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 56.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asset Entities by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,249 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Asset Entities

Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.

