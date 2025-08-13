Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST) Upgraded at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Sunday morning.
Asset Entities Price Performance
Shares of ASST opened at $4.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.04. Asset Entities has a 1-year low of $0.34 and a 1-year high of $13.42. The stock has a market cap of $65.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.13 and a beta of 17.31.
Asset Entities (NASDAQ:ASST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. Asset Entities had a negative return on equity of 246.95% and a negative net margin of 996.98%.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Asset Entities
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASST. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Bellecapital International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Asset Entities by 362.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 117,249 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Asset Entities in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $79,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Asset Entities
Asset Entities Inc, a technology company, provides social media marketing and content delivery services across Discord, TikTok, and other social media platforms. It designs, develops, and manages servers for communities on Discord. The company offers discord investment education, entertainment, and marketing services.
See Also
