Q3 EPS Estimate for Manulife Financial Decreased by Analyst

Manulife Financial Co. (TSE:MFC – Free Report) (NYSE:MFC) – Equities researchers at Desjardins reduced their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Manulife Financial in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 7th. Desjardins analyst D. Young now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.05. The consensus estimate for Manulife Financial’s current full-year earnings is $3.61 per share. Desjardins also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2025 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on MFC. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays increased their target price on Manulife Financial from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$51.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Monday, April 21st. National Bankshares reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$47.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, CIBC reduced their target price on Manulife Financial from C$48.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$47.75.

Manulife Financial Stock Up 0.9%

Shares of TSE:MFC opened at C$41.55 on Monday. Manulife Financial has a 52-week low of C$34.46 and a 52-week high of C$46.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$42.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$42.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$72.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.06.

Manulife Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 19th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 20th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.2%. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.79%.

Insider Transactions at Manulife Financial

In related news, Director Anthony Alex Silva bought 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$43.77 per share, for a total transaction of C$96,301.92. Also, Director Ka Ming (Kenneth) Dai sold 1,073 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$42.96, for a total value of C$46,091.79. In the last quarter, insiders sold 3,441 shares of company stock valued at $151,432. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Manulife Financial Company Profile

Manulife provides life insurance and wealth management products and services to individuals and group customers in Canada, the United States, and Asia. Manulife is one of Canada’s Big Three Life Insurance companies (the other two are Sun Life and Great West Life). As of Dec. 31, 2021, Manulife reported assets under management or administration of about CAD $1.4 trillion.

