Leerink Partnrs Boosts Earnings Estimates for Schrodinger

Schrodinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs increased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schrodinger in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.69). The consensus estimate for Schrodinger’s current full-year earnings is ($2.37) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Schrodinger’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($2.16) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($1.97) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($0.60) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Get Schrodinger alerts:

SDGR has been the topic of several other reports. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Schrodinger from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Schrodinger in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Schrodinger Stock Up 1.2%

NASDAQ SDGR opened at $18.85 on Monday. Schrodinger has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $28.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.41 and its 200 day moving average is $22.44.

Schrodinger (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.83) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $54.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 million. Schrodinger had a negative return on equity of 45.70% and a negative net margin of 76.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.66) EPS.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter worth $473,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 30.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 174,371 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 40,568 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Schrodinger by 118.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,313 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter worth $330,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Schrodinger in the fourth quarter worth $1,939,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Schrodinger Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops physics-based computational platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on licensing its software to transform molecular discovery for life sciences and materials science industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Schrodinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schrodinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.