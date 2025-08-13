Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) Stock Rating Lowered by Wall Street Zen

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on HWC. Raymond James Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Hancock Whitney in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $73.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Hovde Group boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, DA Davidson upped their price objective on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.71.

Get Hancock Whitney alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hancock Whitney

Hancock Whitney Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC opened at $60.28 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 1.11. Hancock Whitney has a 1 year low of $43.90 and a 1 year high of $62.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.45.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $377.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.99 million. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 11.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hancock Whitney will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hancock Whitney

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 58,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after acquiring an additional 4,537 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,695,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,309,000 after acquiring an additional 229,615 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 306,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,580,000 after acquiring an additional 11,933 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Hancock Whitney in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hancock Whitney by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,982,000 after acquiring an additional 131,987 shares during the period. 81.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hancock Whitney

(Get Free Report)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the financial holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides traditional and online banking services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It offers various transaction and savings deposit products consisting of brokered deposits, time deposits, and money market accounts; treasury management services, secured and unsecured loan products including revolving credit facilities, and letters of credit and similar financial guarantees; and trust and investment management services to retirement plans, corporations, and individuals, and investment advisory and brokerage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hancock Whitney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hancock Whitney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.