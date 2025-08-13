Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN) Downgraded by Wall Street Zen to Strong Sell

Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

Separately, BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in a research report on Thursday, May 1st.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on SHEN

Shenandoah Telecommunications Stock Up 7.3%

Shenandoah Telecommunications stock opened at $12.75 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $699.47 million, a PE ratio of -22.77 and a beta of 0.90. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a 12 month low of $9.77 and a 12 month high of $16.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $88.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.94 million. Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative return on equity of 3.78% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Ecp Controlco, Llc purchased 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $11.88 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 3,251,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,628,414. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Christopher E. French purchased 16,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.83 per share, with a total value of $198,744.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 410,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,416.11. This represents a 4.27% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 798,116 shares of company stock worth $10,906,944. 4.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Shenandoah Telecommunications

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 7.8% during the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 11,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.1% during the second quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 50,706 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $693,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,716 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 1,061 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 22,076 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in Shenandoah Telecommunications by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 13,735 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $173,000 after buying an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. 61.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shenandoah Telecommunications

(Get Free Report)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of broadband communication services and cell tower colocation space in the Mid-Atlantic portion of the United States. It operates in two segments, Broadband and Tower. The company Broadband segment offers broadband, video, and voice services to residential and commercial customers in Virginia, West Virginia, Maryland, Pennsylvania, and Kentucky through hybrid fiber coaxial cable under the Shentel brand; and fiber optic services under the Glo Fiber brand name.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.