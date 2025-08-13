Wedbush Weighs in on Nuvalent’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:NUVL)

Nuvalent, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUVL – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Wedbush cut their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Nuvalent in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. Wedbush analyst D. Nierengarten now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($1.31) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($1.21). Wedbush has a “Outperform” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Nuvalent’s current full-year earnings is ($3.86) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Nuvalent’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($1.38) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($6.17) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($5.62) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($1.78) EPS.

Nuvalent (NASDAQ:NUVL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 7th. The company reported ($1.31) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.27) by ($0.04). During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.88) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Nuvalent in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. Leerink Partners increased their price objective on shares of Nuvalent from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Nuvalent to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 30th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

Nuvalent Price Performance

Shares of NUVL stock opened at $76.61 on Monday. Nuvalent has a 12 month low of $55.53 and a 12 month high of $113.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.63 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.08.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Henry E. Pelish sold 8,630 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.87, for a total value of $689,278.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 63,101 shares in the company, valued at $5,039,876.87. This trade represents a 12.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Alexandra Balcom sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.02, for a total transaction of $1,600,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 61,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,939,954.68. This trade represents a 24.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 91,145 shares of company stock worth $7,419,532 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Nuvalent

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 10.8% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC now owns 23,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,846,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 21.9% during the first quarter. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. now owns 1,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Nuvalent by 15.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. 97.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Nuvalent Company Profile

Nuvalent, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of therapies for patients with cancer. Its lead product candidates are NVL-520, a novel ROS1-selective inhibitor to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, central nervous system (CNS)-related adverse events, and brain metastases that may limit the use of ROS1 tyrosine kinase inhibitors (TKIs) for patients with ROS proto-oncogene 1 (ROS1)-positive non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) which is under the phase 2 portion of the ARROS-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; NVL-655, a brain-penetrant ALK-selective inhibitor, to address the clinical challenges of emergent treatment resistance, CNS-related adverse events, and brain metastases that might limit the use of first-, second-, and third-generation ALK inhibitors that is under the phase 2 portion of the ALKOVE-1 Phase 1/2 clinical trial; and NVL-330, a brain-penetrant human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2)-selective inhibitor designed to treat tumors driven by HER2ex20, brain metastases, and avoiding treatment-limiting adverse events including due to off-target inhibition of wild-type EGFR, which is expected to initiate phase 1 trial.

Further Reading

