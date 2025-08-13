Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA) Cut to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Sunday morning.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (up from $9.00) on shares of Mama’s Creations in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.50.

Get Mama's Creations alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MAMA

Mama’s Creations Stock Performance

Shares of MAMA stock opened at $8.33 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.37. Mama’s Creations has a 12 month low of $5.50 and a 12 month high of $9.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $313.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Mama’s Creations (NASDAQ:MAMA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. Mama’s Creations had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $35.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.74 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Mama’s Creations will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mama’s Creations

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAMA. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 4,483.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,444,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after buying an additional 1,412,884 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,063,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,349,000 after buying an additional 476,562 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Company LLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 170.1% in the first quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC now owns 332,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,167,000 after buying an additional 209,680 shares during the period. Expect Equity LLC acquired a new position in Mama’s Creations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,505,000. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Mama’s Creations by 32.8% in the fourth quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 687,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after buying an additional 169,825 shares during the period. 45.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mama’s Creations Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mama’s Creations, Inc engages in the marketing, manufacturing, and distribution of beef meatballs with sauce, turkey meatballs with sauce, beef meat loaf, sausage and peppers, chicken parmesan, and other similar meats and sauces. Its products include beef meatballs, turkey meatballs, stuffed meatballs, lasagna roll ups, retail ready meals, bulk deli, single-size pasta bowls, and packaged refrigerated products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mama's Creations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mama's Creations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.