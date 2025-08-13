Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Sunday morning.

WING has been the topic of a number of other research reports. William Blair assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Wingstop from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Wingstop from $325.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Wingstop from $367.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Wingstop has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $379.52.

Wingstop Trading Up 4.1%

Shares of WING opened at $342.16 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 1.84. Wingstop has a 12-month low of $204.00 and a 12-month high of $433.86. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $339.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $288.68.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 30th. The restaurant operator reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $174.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.60 million. Wingstop had a net margin of 25.61% and a negative return on equity of 17.07%. Wingstop’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Wingstop will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Wingstop Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.4%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wingstop news, SVP Marisa Carona sold 11,938 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total transaction of $4,421,118.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 4,500 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.34, for a total value of $1,666,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 42,777 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,842,034.18. This trade represents a 9.52% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 31,838 shares of company stock worth $11,491,935 over the last 90 days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in Wingstop by 36.0% during the fourth quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 36,780 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $10,453,000 after buying an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Wedmont Private Capital acquired a new position in Wingstop during the first quarter worth approximately $269,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. increased its position in Wingstop by 79.2% during the first quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 6,111 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,379,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares during the period. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 66.3% during the first quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 446,601 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $100,744,000 after buying an additional 178,041 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC increased its position in Wingstop by 167.4% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,035 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the period.

About Wingstop

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

Featured Stories

