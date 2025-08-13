Sidoti Csr Lowers Earnings Estimates for Freightcar America

Freightcar America, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) – Analysts at Sidoti Csr reduced their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Freightcar America in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Sidoti Csr analyst B. Mccarthy now forecasts that the transportation company will earn $0.15 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.25. The consensus estimate for Freightcar America’s current full-year earnings is $0.09 per share. Sidoti Csr also issued estimates for Freightcar America’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at $0.16 EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.17 EPS and Q4 2026 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on RAIL. Northcoast Research began coverage on shares of Freightcar America in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Freightcar America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Shares of NASDAQ RAIL opened at $9.40 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $179.79 million, a PE ratio of -13.43 and a beta of 1.85. Freightcar America has a 1-year low of $3.82 and a 1-year high of $16.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.30.

In related news, insider Celia Perez sold 7,982 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total value of $68,565.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 50,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $432,300.34. This represents a 13.69% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 28.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RAIL. Mechanics Financial Corp bought a new stake in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth about $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth about $74,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. bought a new stake in Freightcar America during the 2nd quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Freightcar America during the 1st quarter worth about $88,000. 31.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products in the United States and Mexico. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of railcars, including open top hoppers, mill gondola cars, intermodal and non-intermodal flat cars, coal cars; bulk commodity cars covered hopper cars, coil steel cars, boxcars, woodchip hoppers, aluminum vehicle carriers, and articulated bulk container railcars.

