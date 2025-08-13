HC Wainwright Increases Earnings Estimates for Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS – Free Report) – Analysts at HC Wainwright raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for Gossamer Bio in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. HC Wainwright analyst P. Trucchio now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.15) for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.16). The consensus estimate for Gossamer Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Gossamer Bio’s FY2025 earnings at ($0.51) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.15) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Gossamer Bio (NASDAQ:GOSS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.12 million. Gossamer Bio had a negative return on equity of 1,774.72% and a negative net margin of 344.81%.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank began coverage on Gossamer Bio in a research report on Monday, July 14th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Gossamer Bio from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Gossamer Bio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Gossamer Bio Price Performance

Shares of GOSS opened at $1.93 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $438.84 million, a P/E ratio of -3.11 and a beta of 1.96. Gossamer Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.66 and a fifty-two week high of $2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.26.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Gossamer Bio by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 8,797 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Gossamer Bio during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.23% of the company’s stock.

About Gossamer Bio

Gossamer Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing seralutinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) in the United States. The company is developing GB002, an inhaled, small molecule, platelet-derived growth factor receptor, or PDGFR, colony-stimulatin factor 1 receptor and c-KIT inhibitor, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of PAH.

