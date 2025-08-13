B. Riley Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ferroglobe

Ferroglobe PLC (NASDAQ:GSM – Free Report) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ferroglobe in a research report issued on Thursday, August 7th. B. Riley analyst N. Giles now expects that the basic materials company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.19. The consensus estimate for Ferroglobe’s current full-year earnings is $0.33 per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Ferroglobe’s Q4 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Ferroglobe (NASDAQ:GSM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.06). Ferroglobe had a negative return on equity of 2.85% and a negative net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $386.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.00 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded Ferroglobe from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday.

Ferroglobe Price Performance

GSM opened at $4.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $4.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.86. Ferroglobe has a 12-month low of $2.97 and a 12-month high of $5.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $770.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 1.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ferroglobe

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 225,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $857,000 after acquiring an additional 2,760 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,838 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 136,756 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares during the last quarter. Qtron Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 22,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Ferroglobe by 23.0% in the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 39,653 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 7,427 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.64% of the company’s stock.

Ferroglobe Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.014 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Ferroglobe’s dividend payout ratio is -10.53%.

Ferroglobe Company Profile

Ferroglobe PLC produces and sells silicon metal, and silicon and manganese-based ferroalloys in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides silicone chemicals that are used in a range of applications, including personal care items, construction-related products, health care products, and electronics; and silicon metal for primary and secondary aluminum producers.

Featured Articles

