Q3 EPS Forecast for Context Therapeutics Reduced by Analyst

Context Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:CNTX – Free Report) – William Blair lowered their Q3 2025 EPS estimates for Context Therapeutics in a report issued on Thursday, August 7th. William Blair analyst M. Phipps now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.07). William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Context Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.51) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Context Therapeutics’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($0.45) EPS and FY2028 earnings at ($0.62) EPS.

Context Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03).

Several other research analysts also recently commented on CNTX. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Context Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $4.00 price target (down previously from $4.50) on shares of Context Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.25.

Context Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4%

Shares of NASDAQ CNTX opened at $0.68 on Monday. Context Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.49 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.69 and its 200 day moving average is $0.75. The company has a market cap of $61.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at Context Therapeutics

In other Context Therapeutics news, CFO Jennifer Lynn Minai-Azary bought 40,010 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $0.64 per share, for a total transaction of $25,606.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer owned 80,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,206.40. This represents a 100.03% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Martin A. Lehr bought 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $0.70 per share, for a total transaction of $70,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 920,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,133. This represents a 12.19% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 160,010 shares of company stock worth $107,206. 3.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Context Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MPM Bioimpact LLC bought a new stake in shares of Context Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $15,441,000. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Owl Capital Holdings LP now owns 6,357,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,676,000 after purchasing an additional 946,638 shares during the last quarter. Allostery Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Context Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth about $998,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 628,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $661,000 after purchasing an additional 52,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Context Therapeutics by 412.8% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 338,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 272,435 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.03% of the company’s stock.

About Context Therapeutics

Context Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops products for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead program candidate is CTIM-76, an anti-Claudin 6 (CLDN6) x anti-CD3 bispecific antibody that is intended to redirect T-cell-mediated lysis toward malignant cells expressing CLDN6. The company has a collaboration and licensing agreement with Integral Molecular, Inc for the development of a CLDN6 bispecific monoclonal antibody for cancer therapy.

