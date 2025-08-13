What is DA Davidson’s Forecast for Caterpillar Q3 Earnings?

Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Caterpillar in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst M. Shlisky expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $4.84 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $388.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Caterpillar’s current full-year earnings is $19.86 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Caterpillar’s FY2025 earnings at $18.26 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $21.72 EPS.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $4.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($0.16). Caterpillar had a return on equity of 48.95% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.99 earnings per share. Caterpillar’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

CAT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Melius Research upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $500.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Baird R W upgraded Caterpillar from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $383.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $460.00 to $495.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Caterpillar from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $300.00 to $283.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $444.00.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Caterpillar

Caterpillar Price Performance

Caterpillar stock opened at $412.21 on Monday. Caterpillar has a 52 week low of $267.30 and a 52 week high of $441.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $395.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $355.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The stock has a market cap of $193.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victrix Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,090,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,304,448 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,089,798,000 after acquiring an additional 15,347 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth approximately $579,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 191,640 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $63,202,000 after acquiring an additional 30,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 22,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,483,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st will be given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 21st. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.41. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.72%.

About Caterpillar

(Get Free Report)

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.