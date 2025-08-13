Wedbush Issues Optimistic Outlook for Arvinas Earnings

Arvinas, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARVN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Wedbush raised their Q3 2025 earnings estimates for shares of Arvinas in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Wedbush analyst R. Driscoll now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.76). The consensus estimate for Arvinas’ current full-year earnings is ($3.81) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Arvinas’ Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.58) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.88) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($1.99) EPS, FY2027 earnings at ($3.55) EPS, FY2028 earnings at ($2.76) EPS and FY2029 earnings at ($2.40) EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Arvinas from $10.00 to $9.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of Arvinas in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BTIG Research set a $16.00 price target on shares of Arvinas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Arvinas from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.76.

Arvinas Stock Performance

ARVN opened at $6.79 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $498.52 million, a P/E ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.51 and a 200 day moving average of $9.75. Arvinas has a fifty-two week low of $5.90 and a fifty-two week high of $29.61.

Arvinas (NASDAQ:ARVN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.87) by $0.03. Arvinas had a negative net margin of 19.47% and a negative return on equity of 12.01%. The firm had revenue of $22.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business’s revenue was down 70.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARVN. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in Arvinas in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Arvinas by 11,283.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,175 shares during the last quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 965.4% during the 1st quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Arvinas by 2,317.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in shares of Arvinas during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. 95.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arvinas

In other news, CFO Andrew Saik sold 5,700 shares of Arvinas stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.61, for a total transaction of $43,377.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 164,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,251,091.61. The trade was a 3.35% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Arvinas

Arvinas, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapies to degrade disease-causing proteins. The company engineers proteolysis targeting chimeras (PROTAC) targeted protein degraders that are designed to harness the body’s own natural protein disposal system to degrade and remove disease-causing proteins.

