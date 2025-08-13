Leerink Partnrs Estimates Geron’s Q3 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Corporation (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Analysts at Leerink Partnrs lifted their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Geron in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.05). The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.25) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2025 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on GERN. Scotiabank cut Geron from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Geron in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Geron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $4.19.

Geron Stock Performance

GERN stock opened at $1.35 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $861.33 million, a PE ratio of -10.38 and a beta of 0.73. Geron has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 7.87, a quick ratio of 6.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.64.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.01. Geron had a negative return on equity of 31.37% and a negative net margin of 53.52%. The firm had revenue of $49.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5455.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Geron

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RA Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 101.2% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 60,379,366 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $96,003,000 after buying an additional 30,369,830 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,146,851 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $54,293,000 after buying an additional 608,029 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 27,082,461 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $95,769,000 after buying an additional 4,516,615 shares during the period. Vestal Point Capital LP lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP now owns 22,005,340 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,988,000 after buying an additional 11,005,340 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Geron by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,152,038 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $19,956,000 after buying an additional 584,444 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Geron Company Profile

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

