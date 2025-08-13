Idaho Strategic Resources Q3 EPS Increased by Roth Capital

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:IDR – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Roth Capital boosted their Q3 2025 earnings per share estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources in a research report issued on Friday, August 8th. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.20 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. The consensus estimate for Idaho Strategic Resources’ current full-year earnings is $0.65 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Idaho Strategic Resources’ Q4 2025 earnings at $0.25 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.76 EPS and Q1 2026 earnings at $0.23 EPS.

Get Idaho Strategic Resources alerts:

Idaho Strategic Resources Price Performance

Idaho Strategic Resources stock opened at €23.76 ($27.63) on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is €16.43 and its 200 day moving average is €14.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.11 and a quick ratio of 4.78. The firm has a market cap of $344.76 million, a P/E ratio of 36.55 and a beta of 0.71. Idaho Strategic Resources has a one year low of €9.58 ($11.14) and a one year high of €25.87 ($30.08).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Idaho Strategic Resources

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Police & Firemen s Retirement System of New Jersey bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources by 6,301.6% during the second quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 3,907 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Idaho Strategic Resources during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 8.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Idaho Strategic Resources news, insider Monique D. Hayes sold 12,724 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of €15.36 ($17.86), for a total value of €195,440.64 ($227,256.56). Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 8,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately €134,277.12 ($156,136.19). The trade was a 59.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Kevin G. Shiell sold 6,500 shares of Idaho Strategic Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of €25.03 ($29.10), for a total value of €162,695.00 ($189,180.23). Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 49,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately €1,226,870.48 ($1,426,593.58). The trade was a 11.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 131,839 shares of company stock valued at $2,087,359 over the last ninety days. 8.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Idaho Strategic Resources Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Idaho Strategic Resources, Inc, a resource-based company, engages in exploring for, developing, and extracting gold, silver, and base metal mineral resources in the Greater Coeur d'Alene Mining District of North Idaho. Its portfolio of mineral properties includes the Golden Chest Mine, a producing gold mine located in the Murray Gold Belt (MGB) of North Idaho; approximately 1,500 acres of patented mineral property and approximately 5,000 acres of nearby and adjacent un-patented mineral property located within the MGB; rare earth element projects located in the Idaho REE-Th Belt near Salmon, Idaho; and early-stage exploration properties in Central Idaho.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Idaho Strategic Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.