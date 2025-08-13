Leerink Partnrs Cuts Earnings Estimates for Ardent Health

Ardent Health, Inc. (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q3 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardent Health in a report issued on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.81. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health’s current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share.

ARDT has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ardent Health from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Bank of America cut Ardent Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $15.50 to $14.60 in a report on Wednesday, July 16th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Ardent Health from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $21.00 price target on shares of Ardent Health in a report on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $19.56.

Ardent Health Stock Performance

ARDT opened at $12.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a PE ratio of 6.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Ardent Health has a 1 year low of $10.10 and a 1 year high of $20.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.44.

Ardent Health (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.22. Ardent Health had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 4.11%. The company had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.54 billion.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardent Health

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ventas Inc. purchased a new position in Ardent Health during the 4th quarter valued at about $159,570,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,609,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,494,000 after purchasing an additional 117,421 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 368.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,330,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,296,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,845 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 828,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,377,000 after purchasing an additional 11,429 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ardent Health by 1,684.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 767,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,558,000 after purchasing an additional 724,841 shares during the period.

About Ardent Health

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

