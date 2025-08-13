Callan Family Office LLC Acquires 303 Shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT)

Callan Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,530 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 18.3% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,657,000 after purchasing an additional 7,834 shares in the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 69.5% in the first quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 19,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after purchasing an additional 7,989 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 38.9% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 2,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 2.8% in the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 73,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vertiv in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Vertiv Trading Up 2.9%

Shares of VRT stock opened at $143.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $54.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.58. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $53.60 and a 1 year high of $155.84.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.36 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 51.64% and a net margin of 8.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 17th were paid a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 14.0%. This is an increase from Vertiv’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRT has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Vertiv in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Melius raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Barclays set a $128.00 price target on Vertiv and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 31st. KGI Securities initiated coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vertiv in a research report on Sunday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 43,683 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.83, for a total value of $5,059,801.89. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 9,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,292.33. The trade was a 82.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

