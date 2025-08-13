Westpac Banking Corp Has $1.04 Million Holdings in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC)

Westpac Banking Corp decreased its position in Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE:KRC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,612 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Kilroy Realty were worth $1,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRC. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 192.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 634 shares during the period. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth about $82,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kilroy Realty by 22.5% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Kilroy Realty by 3,410.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its stake in Kilroy Realty by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares in the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kilroy Realty alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on KRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Kilroy Realty from $43.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Eliott Trencher sold 3,997 shares of Kilroy Realty stock in a transaction on Friday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.05, for a total value of $152,085.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 43,826 shares in the company, valued at $1,667,579.30. This trade represents a 8.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Kilroy Realty Price Performance

NYSE KRC opened at $37.90 on Wednesday. Kilroy Realty Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $27.07 and a fifty-two week high of $43.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.24. The firm has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.35 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.12. Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 19.29%. The business had revenue of $289.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $268.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty Corporation will post 4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kilroy Realty Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.39%.

Kilroy Realty Profile

(Free Report)

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kilroy Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kilroy Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.