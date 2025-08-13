Rathbones Group PLC Increases Holdings in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 202,127 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Guardant Health were worth $8,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Guardant Health by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 503,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,370,000 after buying an additional 64,700 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Guardant Health during the fourth quarter worth about $2,211,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Guardant Health by 20.3% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Guardant Health by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 12,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,000 after buying an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. 92.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GH. Barclays boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on Guardant Health from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Guardant Health from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Guardant Health Trading Up 0.5%

NASDAQ GH opened at $55.10 on Wednesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.14 and a 1-year high of $55.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $48.55 and a 200-day moving average of $45.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $232.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.19 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.84) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Musa Tariq sold 3,213 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.47, for a total value of $158,947.11. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 7,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $355,689.30. The trade was a 30.89% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Amirali Talasaz sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $5,088,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,971,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,326,710.40. This trade represents a 4.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 235,516 shares of company stock worth $11,848,754 in the last 90 days. 6.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood and tissue tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company provides Guardant360; Guardant360 LDT; Guardant360 CDx Test; Guardant360 Response Test; Guardant360 TissueNext Test; GuardantINFINITY Test; GuardantConnect, an integrated software-based solution designed for clinical and biopharmaceutical customers to connect patients tested with assays with actionable alterations with potentially relevant clinical studies; GuardantOMNI Test for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform for tumor evolution and treatment resistance across various biomarker-driven cancers.

