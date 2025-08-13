Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 213 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trillium Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 213 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,070,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lantz Financial LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 11,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Sulzberger Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.5% during the first quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 74,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 205,580.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 10,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 10,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Range Financial Group LLC grew its position in Johnson & Johnson by 18.9% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 15,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 2,529 shares during the last quarter. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $172.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $416.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.41. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $157.90. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $140.68 and a 12 month high of $174.76.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 25.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $167.00 price target (up from $164.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partnrs lowered Johnson & Johnson from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Finally, Benchmark raised Johnson & Johnson to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $174.50.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

