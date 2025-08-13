39,130 Shares in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) Bought by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 39,130 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $17,132,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Motorola Solutions by 346.2% during the 1st quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 58 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Motorola Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Community Bank N.A. purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Fort Vancouver Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Alpine Bank Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Motorola Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. 84.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have weighed in on MSI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $570.00 to $515.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Motorola Solutions from $511.00 to $509.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $510.00 price target (up previously from $490.00) on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 1,073 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $418.68, for a total value of $449,243.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,618.72. This represents a 57.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Stock Up 2.4%

Shares of MSI opened at $471.96 on Wednesday. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $388.90 and a 52 week high of $507.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86. The company has a market capitalization of $78.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.00, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $423.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $427.46.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.36 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 134.30% and a net margin of 19.08%. Motorola Solutions’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 13.55 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were issued a $1.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.9%. Motorola Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.10%.

About Motorola Solutions

(Free Report)

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.