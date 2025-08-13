AGF Management Ltd. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

AGF Management Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,195 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $5,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,115.0% during the 1st quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lantern Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 1.0%

VTV stock opened at $179.43 on Wednesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $150.43 and a 52-week high of $182.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $176.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $172.75. The company has a market capitalization of $140.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 0.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

