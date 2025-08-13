Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Free Report) by 12.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,873,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 261,166 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $78,318,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 8.1% in the first quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 464,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,401,000 after acquiring an additional 34,808 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $240,000. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $50,000. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 1.4% during the first quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 812,152 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,948,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Schlumberger by 31.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 17,724 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. 81.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Price Performance

SLB opened at $32.90 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $34.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.74. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $31.11 and a 12-month high of $46.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.27, a PEG ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.03.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 18th. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Schlumberger had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $8.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Schlumberger Limited will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.5%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.04%.

Insider Transactions at Schlumberger

In other Schlumberger news, Director La Chevardiere Patrick De sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.58, for a total transaction of $167,900.00. Following the sale, the director owned 23,525 shares in the company, valued at $789,969.50. This represents a 17.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on SLB. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Schlumberger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 18th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their price objective on Schlumberger from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.28.

About Schlumberger

Schlumberger Limited engages in the provision of technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. The company provides field development and hydrocarbon production, carbon management, and integration of adjacent energy systems; reservoir interpretation and data processing services for exploration data; and well construction and production improvement services and products.

