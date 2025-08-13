Westpac Banking Corp Buys 34,253 Shares of Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG)

Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Corebridge Financial, Inc. (NYSE:CRBG – Free Report) by 343.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 44,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,253 shares during the period. Westpac Banking Corp’s holdings in Corebridge Financial were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,343,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,399,000 after acquiring an additional 172,475 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 227.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,458,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,045,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,259 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 2,686.2% in the 1st quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,555,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,109,000 after acquiring an additional 1,499,733 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Corebridge Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $832,000. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Corebridge Financial by 88.1% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 96,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,899,000 after acquiring an additional 45,363 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder International Group American sold 30,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $1,009,500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 83,896,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,823,100,837.45. This represents a 26.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Corebridge Financial Stock Up 2.5%

Shares of NYSE:CRBG opened at $34.19 on Wednesday. Corebridge Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $36.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.12.

Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.21. Corebridge Financial had a positive return on equity of 22.06% and a negative net margin of 1.80%. The firm had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Corebridge Financial, Inc. will post 5.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corebridge Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.8%. Corebridge Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently -157.38%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Corebridge Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Corebridge Financial from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $40.70.

Corebridge Financial Company Profile

Corebridge Financial, Inc provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities, and retail mutual funds.

