Russell Investments Group Ltd. Has $80 Million Stock Holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 11.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 315,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,313 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.34% of VeriSign worth $79,997,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VRSN. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,310,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 50.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after purchasing an additional 26,852 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its position in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other VeriSign news, EVP Thomas C. Indelicarto sold 501 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.50, for a total value of $135,019.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 37,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,043,726. The trade was a 1.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D James Bidzos sold 2,000 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $281.35, for a total value of $562,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 515,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $145,112,452.20. The trade was a 0.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 39,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,549. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on VRSN. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st.

VeriSign Stock Performance

VRSN opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $281.15 and its 200-day moving average is $260.51. The firm has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.78. VeriSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $172.49 and a 52-week high of $310.60.

VeriSign (NASDAQ:VRSN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a negative return on equity of 40.87% and a net margin of 50.05%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

VeriSign announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.11 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information services provider to reacquire up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

VeriSign Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s payout ratio is presently 36.75%.

VeriSign Profile

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

