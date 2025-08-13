Prudential PLC Reduces Position in VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN)

Prudential PLC lessened its holdings in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,793 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,575 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VRSN. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in VeriSign during the 4th quarter valued at about $8,310,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 50.7% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 4,714 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 287,298 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,459,000 after acquiring an additional 26,852 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in VeriSign by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 10,038 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,077,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign stock opened at $263.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $281.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $260.51. VeriSign, Inc. has a 1-year low of $172.49 and a 1-year high of $310.60. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.39 and a beta of 0.78.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The information services provider reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.20 by $0.01. VeriSign had a net margin of 50.05% and a negative return on equity of 40.87%. The firm had revenue of $409.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $410.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

VeriSign declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, July 24th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.11 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the information services provider to repurchase up to 4.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 19th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 19th. VeriSign’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.75%.

In other news, CEO D James Bidzos sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.82, for a total value of $1,424,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 526,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,035,201.04. This represents a 0.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,505 shares of company stock valued at $11,130,549. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

VRSN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of VeriSign from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of VeriSign in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of thirteen internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

