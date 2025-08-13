State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT) Shares Sold by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC lowered its stake in shares of State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 55,264 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,823 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Callan Family Office LLC raised its stake in State Street by 144.0% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 27,406 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 16,172 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in State Street by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 77,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $6,907,000 after acquiring an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd raised its stake in State Street by 13.1% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 22,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 2,610 shares in the last quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC raised its stake in State Street by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 12,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at $93,016,000. Institutional investors own 87.44% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on State Street from $118.00 to $113.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on State Street from $102.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Cfra Research raised State Street from a “hold” rating to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on State Street from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on State Street from $113.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $112.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 990 shares of State Street stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.29, for a total value of $108,197.10. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 41,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,517,174.28. This trade represents a 2.34% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

State Street Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of STT opened at $111.32 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $106.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.48. State Street Corporation has a 1-year low of $72.81 and a 1-year high of $114.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

State Street (NYSE:STT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $3.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 12.59%. State Street’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.15 EPS. Analysts expect that State Street Corporation will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current year.

State Street Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 1st will be paid a $0.84 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 1st. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.0%. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.04%.

State Street Profile

(Free Report)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody, accounting, regulatory reporting, investor, and performance and analytics; middle office products, such as IBOR, transaction management, loans, cash, derivatives and collateral, record keeping, and client reporting and investment analytics; finance leasing; foreign exchange, and brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Corporation (NYSE:STT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.