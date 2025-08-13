Rathbones Group PLC Sells 5,630 Shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF)

Rathbones Group PLC lessened its stake in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,653 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 5,630 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund were worth $3,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $246,000. Zions Bancorporation National Association UT bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $153,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $717,000. MGB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 104.9% during the 1st quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,364 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after purchasing an additional 21,688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Price Performance

UTF stock opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $26.59 and its 200-day moving average is $25.43. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc has a 1 year low of $22.05 and a 1 year high of $27.25.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Dividend Announcement

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 12th. This represents a yield of 687.0%.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

