SouthState Corp Has $113,000 Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

SouthState Corp boosted its holdings in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 281.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,829 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the period. SouthState Corp’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,344 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Virtue Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Virtue Capital Management LLC now owns 7,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $856,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $622,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd grew its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd now owns 2,898 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.3% during the first quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $536,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $77.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $67.21 billion, a PE ratio of -136.51, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.83. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.08 and a 12-month high of $127.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 7.56% and a positive return on equity of 8.42%. The firm had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 63.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 11th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -42.11%.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mark Casper sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.35, for a total transaction of $217,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 17,163 shares in the company, valued at $1,241,743.05. This trade represents a 14.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total transaction of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 121,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,314,764.96. This trade represents a 1.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,148 shares of company stock worth $1,014,236. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Melius Research increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $85.00 target price (down from $95.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 30th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective (up from $110.00) on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.70.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

Further Reading

