Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) Holdings Decreased by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC trimmed its position in Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 30.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 451,518 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 196,724 shares during the quarter. Rathbones Group PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Cameco worth $18,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cameco by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 600 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cameco by 8,363.6% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 931 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Cameco by 315.2% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 933 shares during the last quarter. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Scotiabank restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, July 8th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Glj Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $75.27 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Raymond James Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cameco in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, TD Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, August 5th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.65.

Cameco Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of CCJ stock opened at $78.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.14 billion, a PE ratio of 90.13 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.49. Cameco Corporation has a 1 year low of $35.00 and a 1 year high of $80.32.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ) (TSE:CCO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.22. Cameco had a return on equity of 8.21% and a net margin of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $467.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $819.79 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 46.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Cameco Corporation will post 1.27 EPS for the current year.

Cameco Profile

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Featured Stories

