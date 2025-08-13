AGF Management Ltd. Cuts Stock Position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

AGF Management Ltd. lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,659 shares during the period. AGF Management Ltd.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $6,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 74,818,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,296,377,000 after acquiring an additional 986,170 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 7.9% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,811,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,473,228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,520,092 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,901,000 after acquiring an additional 6,306,380 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 0.6% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,711,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,347,000 after acquiring an additional 33,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,639,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,753,000 after acquiring an additional 561,478 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on XEL shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $78.00 price target on Xcel Energy and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $76.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:XEL opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.31 and a 12-month high of $74.57. The company has a market capitalization of $42.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.05, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.09. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 14.85%. The company had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.54 earnings per share. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is presently 63.16%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

