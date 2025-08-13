Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.01, Zacks reports. Gaia had a negative return on equity of 5.03% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company had revenue of $24.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.33 million.

Gaia Stock Up 16.2%

Shares of GAIA stock opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.48. Gaia has a 52 week low of $2.93 and a 52 week high of $6.53. The company has a market cap of $127.61 million, a P/E ratio of -26.79 and a beta of 0.96.

Get Gaia alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Gaia

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Gaia by 2,493.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 14,911 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Gaia during the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gaia by 42.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 28,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Gaia by 113.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 405,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,781,000 after purchasing an additional 215,415 shares in the last quarter. 40.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gaia Company Profile

Gaia, Inc operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gaia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.