Prudential PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

Prudential PLC grew its holdings in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 67.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,996 shares during the period. Prudential PLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $13,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,378,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,505,367,000 after purchasing an additional 925,674 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 57.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,080,550 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $900,934,000 after purchasing an additional 1,854,748 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 4,819,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,661,000 after purchasing an additional 492,692 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,656,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $825,771,000 after purchasing an additional 96,639 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Digital Realty Trust by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,384,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $777,495,000 after purchasing an additional 48,522 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Digital Realty Trust news, Director Mark R. Patterson sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.50, for a total transaction of $30,887.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 6,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,133. The trade was a 2.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

DLR stock opened at $169.26 on Wednesday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.95 and a 52-week high of $198.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $174.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.85 and a beta of 0.92.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.13. Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 6.46% and a net margin of 23.98%. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 15th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 128.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 25th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Digital Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 1st. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Digital Realty Trust from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.68.

Digital Realty Trust Profile

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

