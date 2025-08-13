LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LGT Fund Management Co Ltd. grew its stake in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 41.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,493 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the quarter. LGT Fund Management Co Ltd.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after buying an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $541,437,000. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the first quarter worth about $571,073,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Deere & Company by 19.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Finally, Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Deere & Company during the fourth quarter worth about $255,686,000. 68.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DE stock opened at $506.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.11. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $346.00 and a 1 year high of $533.78. The firm has a market cap of $137.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $512.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $489.69.

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.92. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 24.39% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $11.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $8.53 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 19.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.35%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Melius upgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Deere & Company from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Deere & Company from $546.00 to $619.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Deere & Company from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $523.93.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

