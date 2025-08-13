Russell Investments Group Ltd. Purchases 50,211 Shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,623,265 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,211 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.13% of Amphenol worth $106,584,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Hughes Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its holdings in Amphenol by 133.3% in the first quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 406 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Amphenol in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Trading Up 1.7%

Shares of Amphenol stock opened at $111.66 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $136.33 billion, a PE ratio of 44.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. Amphenol Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.45 and a 1-year high of $111.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.15. Amphenol had a net margin of 16.90% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The company had revenue of $5.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.44 EPS. Amphenol’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 16th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 26.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Fox Advisors upgraded shares of Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Amphenol in a report on Friday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.92.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Michael R. Ivas sold 40,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.79, for a total transaction of $3,551,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 152,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,532,661.48. The trade was a 20.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider William J. Doherty sold 160,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.54, for a total transaction of $14,326,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 812,000 shares of company stock worth $77,703,320 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

See Also

