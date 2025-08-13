The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) Stock Position Increased by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,763 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,124 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $23,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Travelers Companies by 700.0% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 96 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Greykasell Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda bought a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. 82.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Travelers Companies Trading Down 0.1%

TRV opened at $264.02 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $262.68 and its 200-day moving average is $258.98. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $208.63 and a 1-year high of $277.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market cap of $59.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.68, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.51.

Travelers Companies Dividend Announcement

Travelers Companies ( NYSE:TRV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The insurance provider reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.52 by $2.99. Travelers Companies had a net margin of 10.97% and a return on equity of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $11.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.51 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 10th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Travelers Companies from $264.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Travelers Companies from $304.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Travelers Companies in a report on Monday, July 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Travelers Companies currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $282.69.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Travelers Companies news, CFO Daniel S. Frey sold 20,286 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.48, for a total transaction of $5,547,815.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 26,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,365,363.36. This trade represents a 42.96% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Avrohom J. Kess sold 23,434 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.93, for a total transaction of $6,419,275.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 48,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,254,650.91. This represents a 32.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 175,374 shares of company stock worth $47,929,912 over the last quarter. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Travelers Companies Profile

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

