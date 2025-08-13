Russell Investments Group Ltd. Trims Stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 375,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,317 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $91,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 169,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,264,000 after purchasing an additional 11,580 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 770,666 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $188,066,000 after purchasing an additional 114,817 shares during the period. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arrowpoint Investment Partners Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the period. Callan Family Office LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Callan Family Office LLC now owns 28,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares during the period. Finally, Rossmore Private Capital lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Marsh & McLennan Companies alerts:

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE MMC opened at $204.61 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $196.27 and a 12-month high of $248.00. The company has a market cap of $100.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $223.64.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.90% and a net margin of 16.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a boost from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 24th. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s payout ratio is 43.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $229.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 18th. UBS Group cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $261.00 to $258.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $214.00 to $210.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $249.00 to $233.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marsh & McLennan Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.79.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Marsh & McLennan Cos., Inc is a professional services firm, which engages in offering clients advice and solutions in risk, strategy, and people. It operates through the Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting segments. The Risk and Insurance Services segment is involved in risk management activities, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking and services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marsh & McLennan Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.