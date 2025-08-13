Trillium Asset Management LLC Sells 1,077 Shares of Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A)

Trillium Asset Management LLC cut its position in Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Free Report) by 30.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,421 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,077 shares during the period. Trillium Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Agilent Technologies were worth $283,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,449 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Cary Street Partners Financial LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Agilent Technologies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,784 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Agilent Technologies

In related news, CEO Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.44, for a total transaction of $177,099.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 37,448 shares in the company, valued at $4,397,893.12. This represents a 3.87% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Agilent Technologies Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of A stock opened at $117.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $117.55 and a 200-day moving average of $118.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Agilent Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.43 and a 1-year high of $153.84.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The medical research company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.05. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Agilent Technologies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.248 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.99 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.44%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Barclays upped their target price on Agilent Technologies from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $155.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Agilent Technologies from $159.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.77.

Agilent Technologies Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid chromatography systems and components; liquid chromatography mass spectrometry systems; gas chromatography systems and components; gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; inductively coupled plasma optical emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate reader; laboratory software; information management and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; and vacuum pumps, and measurement technologies.

