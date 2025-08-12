Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD) Position Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 137.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,891 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $36,479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.2% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 872 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after buying an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 627 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.5% during the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 754 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $890,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 5.4% during the first quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 667 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,280.00 to $1,275.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 4th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,325.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Mettler-Toledo International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,288.89.

Insider Transactions at Mettler-Toledo International

In other news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director owned 120 shares in the company, valued at $139,191.60. This represents a 89.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MTD opened at $1,258.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $25.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.86, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 1.34. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,521.01. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1,204.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,189.31.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 31st. The medical instruments supplier reported $10.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $983.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.41 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a negative return on equity of 476.07% and a net margin of 21.46%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.65 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

Further Reading

