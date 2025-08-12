Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Has $1.01 Million Position in CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW)

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lowered its position in shares of CDW Corporation (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,280 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 893 shares during the quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in CDW were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in CDW by 20.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,506 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $33,255,000 after purchasing an additional 35,737 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 9.4% during the first quarter. Unison Asset Management LLC now owns 42,389 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,339,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 1.6% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CDW by 8.7% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 1,604 shares during the period. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CDW during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CDW stock opened at $160.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $174.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.95. CDW Corporation has a 12 month low of $137.31 and a 12 month high of $231.38.

CDW ( NASDAQ:CDW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. CDW had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 53.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.50 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that CDW Corporation will post 9.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 25th will be given a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is currently 31.06%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CDW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of CDW from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $205.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CDW from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CDW presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.00.

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

