Annandale Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 16,603 Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY)

Annandale Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Crescent Energy Company (NYSE:CRGY – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 16,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,435,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,057,000 after acquiring an additional 173,832 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 3.3% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,944,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,571,000 after acquiring an additional 158,712 shares during the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP boosted its stake in Crescent Energy by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 4,767,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,651,000 after acquiring an additional 856,963 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,933,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,469,000 after purchasing an additional 129,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Crescent Energy by 13.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,818,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,806,000 after purchasing an additional 464,065 shares in the last quarter. 52.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Crescent Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Crescent Energy from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Crescent Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.10.

CRGY opened at $8.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.86. Crescent Energy Company has a 12 month low of $6.83 and a 12 month high of $16.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $897.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $868.34 million. Crescent Energy had a net margin of 0.67% and a return on equity of 13.35%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Crescent Energy Company will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 18th will be given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 18th. Crescent Energy’s payout ratio is currently -266.67%.

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers.

