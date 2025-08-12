Annandale Capital LLC Sells 13,351 Shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX)

Annandale Capital LLC decreased its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 278,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,351 shares during the period. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF comprises 1.1% of Annandale Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Annandale Capital LLC owned approximately 0.65% of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF worth $17,784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MLPX. NorthRock Partners LLC acquired a new position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 21.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Price Performance

MLPX stock opened at $60.15 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.10 and a beta of 1.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $61.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.41. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a 1 year low of $51.00 and a 1 year high of $67.47.

Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (MLPX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in energy equity. The fund tracks an index of MLPs and companies engaged in energy infrastructure. The ETF is structured as an open-ended fund. MLPX was launched on Aug 7, 2013 and is managed by Global X.

