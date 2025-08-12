iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) Shares Acquired by Stone House Investment Management LLC

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,321 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,435 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 762.5% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 75,900.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 759 shares during the last quarter. Woodside Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $45,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of ISTB opened at $48.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $48.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.25. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 1st. This is an increase from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.17.

The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

