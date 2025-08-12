Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 99,973 Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Roivant Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:ROIV – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 99,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROIV. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 73,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 7,452 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Roivant Sciences by 84.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 3,426 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Roivant Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 478.6% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,948 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Roivant Sciences by 20.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 8,084 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Roivant Sciences

In related news, CEO Eric Venker sold 100,000 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Monday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.52, for a total transaction of $1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,462,223 shares in the company, valued at $16,844,808.96. This trade represents a 6.40% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Vivek Ramaswamy sold 577,007 shares of Roivant Sciences stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.46, for a total transaction of $6,612,500.22. Following the sale, the insider owned 37,284,108 shares in the company, valued at $427,275,877.68. This represents a 1.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,190,503 shares of company stock worth $36,086,546 over the last quarter. 10.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Roivant Sciences Trading Down 2.8%

Shares of ROIV opened at $11.17 on Tuesday. Roivant Sciences Ltd. has a twelve month low of $8.73 and a twelve month high of $13.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -44.68 and a beta of 1.15.

Roivant Sciences (NASDAQ:ROIV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.15). Roivant Sciences had a negative return on equity of 14.76% and a negative net margin of 225.71%. The company had revenue of $7.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.23) earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Roivant Sciences Ltd. will post -0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ROIV shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Roivant Sciences to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Roivant Sciences in a report on Wednesday, June 18th.

Roivant Sciences Company Profile

Roivant Sciences Ltd., a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of medicines for inflammation and immunology areas. The company provides Vants, a model to develop and commercialize its medicines and technologies focusing on biopharmaceutical businesses, discovery-stage companies, and health technology startups.

