Ecommerce Stocks To Watch Now – August 9th

Walmart, Colgate-Palmolive, PAR Technology, W.W. Grainger, BellRing Brands, GigaCloud Technology, and Regal Rexnord are the seven Ecommerce stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Ecommerce stocks are shares of publicly traded companies whose primary business involves selling goods or services online or providing the platforms and tools that power digital transactions. Examples include online retailers like Amazon, marketplace operators such as eBay, and payment-processing firms like PayPal. Investors watch these stocks to capitalize on the ongoing shift from brick-and-mortar retail to internet-based commerce. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Ecommerce stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $103.77. 12,392,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,088,264. The company has a 50 day moving average of $97.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $95.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Walmart has a 52-week low of $67.14 and a 52-week high of $105.30. The firm has a market cap of $828.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35, a PEG ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (CL)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

NYSE CL traded down $0.00 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $84.71. 4,133,894 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,850,591. The company has a 50 day moving average of $88.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.79. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $82.40 and a 52-week high of $109.30. The firm has a market cap of $68.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79, a PEG ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 0.35.

PAR Technology (PAR)

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

NYSE PAR traded down $11.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.95. 5,339,499 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 400,226. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -361.15 and a beta of 1.70. PAR Technology has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $82.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

W.W. Grainger (GWW)

W.W. Grainger, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

Shares of NYSE:GWW traded up $6.24 on Friday, hitting $948.75. 208,663 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 404,106. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $1,037.69 and its 200 day moving average is $1,028.88. The company has a market capitalization of $45.38 billion, a PE ratio of 24.07, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.18. W.W. Grainger has a 1-year low of $893.99 and a 1-year high of $1,227.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.82.

BellRing Brands (BRBR)

BellRing Brands, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States. The company offers ready-to-drink (RTD) protein shakes, other RTD beverages, powders, nutrition bars, and other products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. It distributes its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Shares of NYSE:BRBR traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $39.04. 3,356,118 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,082,193. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.68 and its 200 day moving average is $66.54. The company has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 22.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.72. BellRing Brands has a 1-year low of $34.02 and a 1-year high of $80.67.

GigaCloud Technology (GCT)

GigaCloud Technology Inc. provides end-to-end B2B ecommerce solutions for large parcel merchandise in the United States and internationally. The company offers GigaCloud Marketplace integrates product discovery to payments to logistics tools into one easy-to-use platform. Its marketplace connects manufacturers primarily in Asia with resellers in the United States, Asia, and Europe to execute cross-border transactions across furniture, home appliance, fitness equipment, and other large parcel categories.

Shares of NASDAQ:GCT traded up $6.76 on Friday, hitting $28.91. 4,399,143 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 571,595. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.54 and its 200 day moving average is $17.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 2.36. GigaCloud Technology has a 1-year low of $11.17 and a 1-year high of $29.20.

Regal Rexnord (RRX)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Shares of NYSE:RRX traded down $1.65 on Friday, hitting $139.36. 899,838 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 961,919. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $146.31 and its 200 day moving average is $133.13. The company has a market capitalization of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.18. Regal Rexnord has a 1-year low of $90.56 and a 1-year high of $185.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 2.00.

