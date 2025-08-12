14,453 Shares in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) Purchased by Annandale Capital LLC

Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 14,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $3,145,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in American Tower by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,087 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. 4J Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. 4J Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,301 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Coyle Financial Counsel LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $487,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC lifted its position in American Tower by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 2,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. HSBC cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Hsbc Global Res cut American Tower from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $245.00 price target (down from $250.00) on shares of American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on American Tower from $234.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $243.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at American Tower

In other news, CEO Juan Font sold 720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total transaction of $149,997.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,880,130.25. This trade represents a 2.98% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Tower Price Performance

NYSE AMT opened at $206.00 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.56. American Tower Corporation has a 52-week low of $172.51 and a 52-week high of $243.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $96.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.91, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.82.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 12.60% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.79 EPS. Analysts anticipate that American Tower Corporation will post 10.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a dividend of $1.70 per share. This represents a $6.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 247.27%.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of over 224,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

