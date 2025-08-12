Stone House Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Stone House Investment Management LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 80.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 111,827 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,840 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 4.3% of Stone House Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Stone House Investment Management LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $21,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,643,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,553,106,000 after acquiring an additional 5,207,877 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 17,776,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,387,781,000 after acquiring an additional 922,557 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,148,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,555,395,000 after acquiring an additional 200,707 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,590,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,603,000 after acquiring an additional 105,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 2,576,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,832,000 after acquiring an additional 88,096 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSEARCA IVE opened at $198.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $195.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.97. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.