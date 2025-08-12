Entropy Technologies LP Purchases Shares of 13,831 National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG)

Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of National Grid Transco, PLC (NYSE:NGG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $907,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in National Grid Transco during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 13,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 25.5% during the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,056 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,231 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 97.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,481 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $624,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in National Grid Transco by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 5,100 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on NGG shares. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wall Street Zen lowered National Grid Transco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Citigroup reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of National Grid Transco in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded National Grid Transco from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, National Grid Transco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.40.

National Grid Transco Trading Up 0.3%

NYSE:NGG opened at $71.22 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.35. National Grid Transco, PLC has a one year low of $55.82 and a one year high of $74.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.22. The stock has a market cap of $69.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.63.

National Grid Transco Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were paid a dividend of $2.0345 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a yield of 470.0%. National Grid Transco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.27%.

National Grid Transco Company Profile

National Grid plc transmits and distributes electricity and gas. It operates through UK Electricity Transmission, UK Electricity Distribution, UK Electricity System Operator, New England, New York, National Grid Ventures, and Other segments. The UK Electricity Transmission segment provides electricity transmission and construction work services in England and Wales.

