Entropy Technologies LP Invests $930,000 in Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH)

Entropy Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LTH – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 30,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LTH. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Life Time Group by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,529,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,851,000 after purchasing an additional 32,107 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Life Time Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $283,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Life Time Group by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 44,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 5,325 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 891.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 175,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,878,000 after acquiring an additional 157,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Life Time Group by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 50,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after acquiring an additional 5,252 shares during the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LTH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Life Time Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Craig Hallum raised shares of Life Time Group to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Life Time Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Life Time Group from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.92.

Life Time Group Stock Performance

NYSE LTH opened at $27.80 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25 and a beta of 1.73. Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.49 and a twelve month high of $34.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Life Time Group (NYSE:LTH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $761.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $752.33 million. Life Time Group had a return on equity of 9.05% and a net margin of 8.03%. Life Time Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Life Time Group Holdings, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Erik Weaver sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.74, for a total value of $517,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 86,611 shares in the company, valued at $2,489,200.14. The trade was a 17.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John Kristofer Galashan sold 11,655,582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.38, for a total transaction of $342,440,999.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,898,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $878,404,327.06. The trade was a 28.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 23,548,155 shares of company stock valued at $691,624,905 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Life Time Group Profile

Life Time Group Holdings, Inc provides health, fitness, and wellness experiences to a community of individual members in the United States and Canada. It primarily engages in designing, building, and operating of sports and athletic, professional fitness, family recreation, and spa centers in a resort-like environment, principally in suburban and urban locations of metropolitan areas.

Featured Stories

